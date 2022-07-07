Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,921,000 after purchasing an additional 677,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,843,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,440,000 after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,689,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,101,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,992,000 after purchasing an additional 590,651 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,215,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

