Cooper Financial Group Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC opened at $160.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

