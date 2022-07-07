Cooper Financial Group Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 116,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $180.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

