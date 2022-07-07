Quilter (LON:QLT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $99.35

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 99.35 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 100.40 ($1.22), with a volume of 2516269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.20 ($1.23).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Quilter from GBX 162 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.18) to GBX 170 ($2.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 155 ($1.88).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,818.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.57.

In other news, insider Mark Satchel sold 198,125 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £243,693.75 ($295,100.21). Also, insider Tim J. Breedon purchased 10,000 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £11,900 ($14,410.27).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

