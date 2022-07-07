The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $784.00

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 784 ($9.49) and last traded at GBX 784 ($9.49), with a volume of 18049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 795 ($9.63).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 860.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 997.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £602.85 million and a P/E ratio of 275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.14.

In related news, insider Michael Warren bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 837 ($10.14) per share, with a total value of £8,370 ($10,135.63). Also, insider Victoria Sant bought 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 881 ($10.67) per share, for a total transaction of £2,026.30 ($2,453.74). Insiders have bought a total of 2,230 shares of company stock worth $1,918,630 over the last three months.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

