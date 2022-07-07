Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €0.85 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.89) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.17) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.77) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.15) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €1.50 ($1.56) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €1.90 ($1.98) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday.

AF stock opened at €1.11 ($1.15) on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($7.17) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($15.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €2.45 and its 200 day moving average is €3.48.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

