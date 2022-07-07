Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $757.50

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 757.50 ($9.17) and last traded at GBX 782 ($9.47), with a volume of 81229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 818.50 ($9.91).

DNLM has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.19) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,400 ($16.95) to GBX 950 ($11.50) in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.05) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,710 ($20.71) to GBX 1,200 ($14.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,367 ($16.55).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 859.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,090.26. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57.

In other news, insider Andy Harrison acquired 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 981 ($11.88) per share, for a total transaction of £99,247.77 ($120,183.79). Also, insider Arja Taaveniku acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 807 ($9.77) per share, with a total value of £48,420 ($58,634.05). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 46,331 shares of company stock valued at $46,292,547.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

