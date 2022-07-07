Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $282.37

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 282.37 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 288.40 ($3.49), with a volume of 356169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.60 ($3.45).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 600 ($7.27) to GBX 480 ($5.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Vesuvius to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 485 ($5.87) to GBX 375 ($4.54) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.75) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 464.83 ($5.63).

The stock has a market cap of £789.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 333.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 379.18.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

