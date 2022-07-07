International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $104.18

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 104.18 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 104.36 ($1.26), with a volume of 3515157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.60 ($1.30).

IAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 140 ($1.70) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.30) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 138 ($1.67) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 180.85 ($2.19).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.25 billion and a PE ratio of -2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 123.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 140.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.