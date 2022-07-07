Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $683.10

Shares of Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 683.10 ($8.27) and traded as low as GBX 641 ($7.76). Vietnam Enterprise Investments shares last traded at GBX 649 ($7.86), with a volume of 344,351 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 683.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 725.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 318.69 and a current ratio of 318.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 202.81.
Vietnam Enterprise Investments Company Profile (LON:VEIL)
Further Reading
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.