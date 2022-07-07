Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $683.10

Shares of Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 683.10 ($8.27) and traded as low as GBX 641 ($7.76). Vietnam Enterprise Investments shares last traded at GBX 649 ($7.86), with a volume of 344,351 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 683.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 725.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 318.69 and a current ratio of 318.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 202.81.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

