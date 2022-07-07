Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Shares Up 20%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating) shares shot up 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 348,642 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 196,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a market cap of C$6.38 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.
Sparta Capital Company Profile (CVE:SAY)
