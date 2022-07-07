XP Power (LON:XPP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2,690.00

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,690 ($32.57) and last traded at GBX 2,690 ($32.57), with a volume of 354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,735 ($33.12).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on XP Power from GBX 5,600 ($67.81) to GBX 4,020 ($48.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19. The company has a market capitalization of £552.58 million and a P/E ratio of 2,500.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,099.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,860.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 18 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is 82.46%.

About XP Power (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

