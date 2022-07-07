Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $269.00

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 269 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 272.60 ($3.30), with a volume of 990156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277.40 ($3.36).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOM. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.75) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.15) to GBX 410 ($4.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 330 ($4.00) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,395.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 317.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 366.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

