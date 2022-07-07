Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.0 days.
ALMFF opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. Altium has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $32.11.
