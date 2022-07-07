Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Update

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 114,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 569.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 4.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

