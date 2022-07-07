Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Update

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 114,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.
Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.49.
Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 569.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
About Armata Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.
