NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Short Interest Update

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 435,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NNVC stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $7.86.
NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide.
