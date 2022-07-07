NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Short Interest Update

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 435,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NNVC stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $7.86.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in NanoViricides during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NanoViricides by 72.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NanoViricides (Get Rating)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.