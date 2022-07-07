Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.29

Shares of Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and traded as low as $33.00. Wal-Mart de México shares last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 44,902 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

