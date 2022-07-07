US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.36

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and traded as low as $31.29. US Foods shares last traded at $31.49, with a volume of 1,596,336 shares trading hands.
USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. CL King upped their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
In related news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in US Foods by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,653,000 after buying an additional 45,185 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 134,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 97,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Company Profile (NYSE:USFD)
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
