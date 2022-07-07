US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.36

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and traded as low as $31.29. US Foods shares last traded at $31.49, with a volume of 1,596,336 shares trading hands.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. CL King upped their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Get US Foods alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in US Foods by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,653,000 after buying an additional 45,185 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 134,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 97,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.