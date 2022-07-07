Frankly (CVE:TLK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.38. Frankly shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 174,000 shares.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$14.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23.
Frankly Company Profile (CVE:TLK)
Featured Stories
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for Frankly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frankly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.