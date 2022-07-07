Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €11.70 ($12.19) to €12.20 ($12.71) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €13.50 ($14.06) to €13.00 ($13.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eutelsat Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Eutelsat Communications stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. Eutelsat Communications has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.84.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

