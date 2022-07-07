Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Short Interest Update

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,079,200 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 1,329,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Anima from €4.80 ($5.00) to €5.00 ($5.21) in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Anima alerts:

Anima stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. Anima has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $3.82.

Anima Holding SpA is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.