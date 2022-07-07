PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PAGS. New Street Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.79. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $61.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 145,269 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,172 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,096,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,959,000 after purchasing an additional 774,713 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

