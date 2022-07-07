Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna

Susquehanna downgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $235.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock opened at $209.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.68. The stock has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $4,067,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.