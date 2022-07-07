Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZUL. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Azul from $15.40 to $9.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.12.

AZUL opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. Azul has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $610.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Azul will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Azul by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after acquiring an additional 374,935 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,486 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Azul by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,890,000 after purchasing an additional 695,200 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Azul by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Azul by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,054,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after purchasing an additional 515,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

