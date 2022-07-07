Critical Review: Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) vs. SES AI (NYSE:SES)

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) and SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunworks and SES AI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $101.15 million 0.51 -$26.63 million ($1.06) -1.47 SES AI N/A N/A -$11.54 million N/A N/A

SES AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunworks.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -23.79% -40.54% -28.90% SES AI N/A -33.99% -8.36%

Risk and Volatility

Sunworks has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI has a beta of 3.54, meaning that its share price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sunworks and SES AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67 SES AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunworks presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 252.56%. Given Sunworks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than SES AI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sunworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SES AI beats Sunworks on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

SES AI Company Profile (Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

