ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives $49.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.93.

AGESY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($46.35) to €45.50 ($47.40) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($40.10) to €42.70 ($44.48) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AGESY stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $48.72. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.62. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $2.0559 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

