Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Target Price to €73.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($77.08) to €73.00 ($76.04) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BUD. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($86.46) to €72.00 ($75.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($61.46) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($56.25) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

Shares of BUD opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.92.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $910,682,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $521,743,000 after buying an additional 398,027 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $143,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $134,902,000 after purchasing an additional 190,769 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

