Analyzing Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) and Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

This table compares Mexco Energy and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy 31.34% 19.35% 17.34% Dorchester Minerals 76.70% 68.83% 66.60%

5.1% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.3% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mexco Energy and Dorchester Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy $6.59 million 5.40 $2.86 million $0.96 17.24 Dorchester Minerals $93.42 million 9.44 $67.83 million $2.41 9.74

Dorchester Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy. Dorchester Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mexco Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mexco Energy and Dorchester Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Mexco Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mexco Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. As of March 31, 2021, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 1.504 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3,169 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.