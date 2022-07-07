Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 313.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,610 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $111,817,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,149.3% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,078,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

