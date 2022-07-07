Brokerages Set Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Target Price at $188.00

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Volkswagen from €210.00 ($218.75) to €230.00 ($239.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Volkswagen from €270.00 ($281.25) to €280.00 ($291.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.65. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $36.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.5526 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.52%. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

