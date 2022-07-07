Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,275.00.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASBFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($23.01) to GBX 1,850 ($22.40) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
ASBFY opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $31.50.
About Associated British Foods (Get Rating)
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
