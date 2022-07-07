Contrasting Biora Therapeutics (BIOR) & Its Competitors

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) is one of 45 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Biora Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biora Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biora Therapeutics $1.25 million -$247.41 million -0.27 Biora Therapeutics Competitors $1.09 billion $56.08 million -0.12

Biora Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Biora Therapeutics. Biora Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Biora Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of Biora Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Biora Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biora Therapeutics -19,288.71% N/A -130.02% Biora Therapeutics Competitors -1,735.69% -40.41% -18.76%

Risk & Volatility

Biora Therapeutics has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biora Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of -1.84, suggesting that their average share price is 284% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Biora Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biora Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Biora Therapeutics Competitors 113 665 1559 30 2.64

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 96.59%. Given Biora Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biora Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Biora Therapeutics competitors beat Biora Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake. It is also developing diagnostics devices to help characterize the GI tract and diagnose GI diseases, such as small intestine bacterial overgrowth through the development of various technologies to diagnose at the site of the disease. The company was formerly known as Progenity, Inc. and changed its name to Biora Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2022 to reflect its focus on its therapeutics pipeline. Biora Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

