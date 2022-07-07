Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives $88.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Prosus from €86.00 ($89.58) to €93.00 ($96.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Prosus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prosus from €73.40 ($76.46) to €69.40 ($72.29) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Prosus from €110.00 ($114.58) to €90.00 ($93.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

PROSY opened at $13.69 on Friday. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

