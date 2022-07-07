Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) versus LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Head to Head Review

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and LeMaitre Vascular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems -2,278.22% -152.46% -112.57% LeMaitre Vascular 17.09% 11.41% 9.64%

2.8% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and LeMaitre Vascular’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems $20,000.00 631.63 -$25.07 million ($3.45) -0.11 LeMaitre Vascular $154.42 million 6.55 $26.91 million $1.25 36.86

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than Ra Medical Systems. Ra Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ra Medical Systems and LeMaitre Vascular, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 LeMaitre Vascular 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ra Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,968.27%. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus target price of $59.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.76%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than LeMaitre Vascular.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Ra Medical Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ra Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. The company sells its products primarily through distributors in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About LeMaitre Vascular (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system. The company also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, it offers valvulotomes, which cut or disrupt valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, the company provides vascular and cardiac patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention; and closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures. It markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

