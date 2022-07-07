STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives $50.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

STM has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($45.83) to €38.00 ($39.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,071 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $518,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after buying an additional 42,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

