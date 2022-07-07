Comparing Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) and Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Upstart has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Upstart and Far Peak Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 15.23% 20.27% 10.01% Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -3.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Upstart and Far Peak Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 3 7 3 0 2.00 Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upstart currently has a consensus price target of $92.46, indicating a potential upside of 179.42%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.7% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Upstart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upstart and Far Peak Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $848.59 million 3.31 $135.44 million $1.64 20.18 Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.70 million N/A N/A

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than Far Peak Acquisition.

Summary

Upstart beats Far Peak Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Far Peak Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

