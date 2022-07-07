Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Price Target Cut to €136.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €142.00 ($147.92) to €136.00 ($141.67) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eiffage from €112.00 ($116.67) to €113.00 ($117.71) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGSY opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. Eiffage has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.5242 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

