Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($114.58) to €103.00 ($107.29) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($141.67) to €110.00 ($114.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($98.96) to €90.00 ($93.75) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.67.

CTTAY opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.1702 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

