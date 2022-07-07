Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given New GBX 900 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 895 ($10.84) to GBX 900 ($10.90) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HCXLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Hiscox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,159 ($14.03) to GBX 1,194 ($14.46) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,085 ($13.14) to GBX 1,250 ($15.14) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Investec raised shares of Hiscox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($12.44) to GBX 1,067 ($12.92) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $903.84.

OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

