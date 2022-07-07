Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given New GBX 900 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2022

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 895 ($10.84) to GBX 900 ($10.90) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HCXLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Hiscox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,159 ($14.03) to GBX 1,194 ($14.46) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,085 ($13.14) to GBX 1,250 ($15.14) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Investec raised shares of Hiscox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($12.44) to GBX 1,067 ($12.92) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $903.84.

OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Hiscox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.