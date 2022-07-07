AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given New GBX 2,500 Price Target at Barclays

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 3,000 ($36.33) to GBX 2,500 ($30.27) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AVEVF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,725 ($33.00) to GBX 2,775 ($33.60) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.22) to GBX 1,630 ($19.74) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,680 ($32.45) to GBX 2,310 ($27.97) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.33) to GBX 2,400 ($29.06) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut AVEVA Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,566.43.

AVEVF opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

