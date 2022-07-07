Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Price Target Cut to €64.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €80.00 ($83.33) to €64.00 ($66.67) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded Aalberts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €40.00 ($41.67) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Aalberts stock opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. Aalberts has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.12.

Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. The company operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

