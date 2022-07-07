Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.68. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $806,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,913,676 shares in the company, valued at $15,772,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $105,000.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

