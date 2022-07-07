Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NLTX opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.16. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $9.33.

Neoleukin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NLTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.