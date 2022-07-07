PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $185.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $170.70 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $148.78 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $236.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.17 and its 200 day moving average is $168.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

