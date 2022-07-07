Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PFMT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Performant Financial from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.

PFMT opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. Performant Financial has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of -0.31.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,454,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,659 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,684 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,699,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,001,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 375,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 113.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 383,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 203,552 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

