Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Shares of REG stock opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.27.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 164,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $3,490,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,899,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

