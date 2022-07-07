SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SSNC. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.63. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

