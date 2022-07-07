TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. TFS Financial has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $20.50.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 3.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 470.85%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,888.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in TFS Financial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 805,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after acquiring an additional 143,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,871,000 after purchasing an additional 87,916 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 17.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 59,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 110,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 59,319 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

