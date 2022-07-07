Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of VRNT opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $635,213.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,419,304.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Egan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,254.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,359 shares of company stock worth $2,621,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,841,000 after acquiring an additional 65,157 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,253,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,619,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,754,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,173,000 after acquiring an additional 226,481 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,692,000 after acquiring an additional 166,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,554,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,085,000 after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

