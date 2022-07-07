Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $304.60

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 304.60 ($3.69) and traded as low as GBX 157.30 ($1.90). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 169.90 ($2.06), with a volume of 1,327,036 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 304.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 407.90. The stock has a market cap of £126.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,663.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In other Naked Wines news, insider Nicholas Devlin sold 30,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.08), for a total transaction of £51,766.84 ($62,686.90).

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

